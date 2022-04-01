Park City hires Matt Neely as Transportation Director

Matt Neely comes to Park City from the Washington State Department of Transportation, where he has worked since 2001.

Neely has roots in Utah and earned his undergraduate degree in civil engineering from the University of Utah. Neely also holds a masters degree, also in civil engineering.

Park City Mayor Nann Worel tells KPCW Neely will fill a much-needed role at city hall as Park City looks to address its growing traffic and transportation problems.

“He’s going to oversee our transit department, transit operations, as well as transit technology, transportation planning, and parking," Worel says. "I’m just really excited to have his expertise here as we really struggle with our transportation issues.”

Park City Deputy City Manager Sarah Pearce also called Neely a “senior leader with a lot of staff management experience.”

Neely’s first day on the job will be May 2nd.