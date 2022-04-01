© 2022 KPCW

Park City hires Matt Neely as Transportation Director

KPCW | By Sean Higgins
Published April 1, 2022 at 12:00 PM MDT
Neely's first day in park City will be May 2nd.

Park City announced at Thursday's city council meeting that it has hired Matt Neely as the city’s new Transportation Director.

Matt Neely comes to Park City from the Washington State Department of Transportation, where he has worked since 2001.

Neely has roots in Utah and earned his undergraduate degree in civil engineering from the University of Utah. Neely also holds a masters degree, also in civil engineering.

Park City Mayor Nann Worel tells KPCW Neely will fill a much-needed role at city hall as Park City looks to address its growing traffic and transportation problems.

“He’s going to oversee our transit department, transit operations, as well as transit technology, transportation planning, and parking," Worel says. "I’m just really excited to have his expertise here as we really struggle with our transportation issues.”

Park City Deputy City Manager Sarah Pearce also called Neely a “senior leader with a lot of staff management experience.”

Neely’s first day on the job will be May 2nd.

Park City Park City Transportation
Sean Higgins
Sean Higgins covers all things Park City and is the Saturday Weekend Edition host at KPCW. Sean spent the first five years of his journalism career covering World Cup skiing for Ski Racing Media here in Utah and served as Senior Editor until January 2020. As Senior Editor, he managed the day-to-day news section of skiracing.com, as well as produced and hosted Ski Racing’s weekly podcast. During his tenure with Ski Racing Media, he was also a field reporter for NBC Sports, covering events in Europe.
