Michelle Deininger covers Leslie Thatcher on today's Local News Hour. Michelle's guest include: (07:57 ) Mountain Mediation Center Executive Director Gretchen Lee with details on Tuesday's COMMUNITY CONVERSATION Aligning Community Goals: DEI (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) and Housing, (21:36) Olympian Anna Hoffman shares about her Olympic debut in Beijing with ski jumping and (29:25) Founder of the Summit County Children's Justice Center Christina Sally discusses April being National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Listen • 49:43