Local News Hour

Local News Hour - April 26, 2022

Published April 26, 2022 at 10:05 AM MDT
LNH 04-26-22

Covering Leslie Thatcher, Sean Higgins hosts the Local News Hour. Today's guests include: (10:01) Summit County Manager Tom Fisher discusses the agenda for Wednesday's county council meeting, (25:32) EATS Program Manager Natalie Kane and new Gardens and Sustainability Manager Kellie Hill have details about the Fork in the Road fundraiser and Kellie's new job and (37:27) Peace House Director of Prevention and Education Emma Zevallos and Trafficking In Persons (TIP) Program Director Andrea Sherman on the screening of Surviving Sex Trafficking and panel discussion that will follow.

(02:57) Lindsey Vonn brings new themed fundraiser to Park City
(06:20) Summit County grants reprieve for some nonprofits facing ‘death penalty’ of tax bills
(31:58) Pinebrook multi-unit housing project goes to planning commission
(35:18) The vision of tourism is changing in Park City

Local News Hour Summit County CouncilTom FisherEATS Park CityNatalie KaneKellie HillPeace HouseAndrea ShermanSex Trafficking
Sean Higgins
Sean Higgins covers all things Park City and is the Saturday Weekend Edition host at KPCW. Sean spent the first five years of his journalism career covering World Cup skiing for Ski Racing Media here in Utah and served as Senior Editor until January 2020. As Senior Editor, he managed the day-to-day news section of skiracing.com, as well as produced and hosted Ski Racing’s weekly podcast. During his tenure with Ski Racing Media, he was also a field reporter for NBC Sports, covering events in Europe.
