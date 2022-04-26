© 2022 KPCW

Sex Trafficking

    Emma Zevallos & Andrea Sherman, Peace House, on screening Surviving Sex Trafficking - April 26, 2022
    Peace House Director of Prevention and Education Emma Zevallos and Trafficking In Persons (TIP) Program Director Andrea Sherman on the screening of Surviving Sex Trafficking and panel discussion that will follow.
    Local News Hour - April 26, 2022
    Covering Leslie Thatcher, Sean Higgins hosts the Local News Hour. Today's guests include: (10:01) Summit County Manager Tom Fisher discusses the agenda for Wednesday's county council meeting, (25:32) EATS Program Manager Natalie Kane and new Gardens and Sustainability Manager Kellie Hill have details about the Fork in the Road fundraiser and Kellie's new job and (37:27) Peace House Director of Prevention and Education Emma Zevallos and Trafficking In Persons (TIP) Program Director Andrea Sherman on the screening of Surviving Sex Trafficking and panel discussion that will follow.