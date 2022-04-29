Local News Hour - April 29, 2022

On today's Local News Hour, Michelle Deininger covers Leslie Thatcher. Her guests include: (10:16) Park City Municipal Environmental Sustainability Manager Luke Cartin has an update on the city's 2023/2030 net zero goals and the Tooele solar farm, (24:07) Park City Councilor Jeremy Rubell has a recap of Thursday's city council meeting and (37:49) Executive Director Park City Sailing Scott VerMerris has information on this summer's youth camps.
Michelle, who joined KPCW in 2021, arrived in Utah in 2018 by way of Massachusetts, where the skiing was icy and the mosquitoes formidable. A former daily newspaper reporter and editor (at the Visalia Times-Delta in CA) and columnist (at The Cohasset Mariner in MA), Michelle has been a writer and editor for decades. She holds a journalism degree from CSU Fresno and has worked as a journalist, freelance writer and web content creator, reporting extensively on education and youth along with general assignment and breaking news.