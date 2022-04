On today's Local News Hour, Michelle Deininger covers Leslie Thatcher. Her guests include: (10:16) Park City Municipal Environmental Sustainability Manager Luke Cartin has an update on the city's 2023/2030 net zero goals and the Tooele solar farm, (24:07) Park City Councilor Jeremy Rubell has a recap of Thursday's city council meeting and (37:49) Executive Director Park City Sailing Scott VerMerris has information on this summer's youth camps.