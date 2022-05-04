© 2022 KPCW

Local News Hour

Local News Hour - May 4, 2022

Published May 4, 2022 at 9:57 AM MDT
LNH 05-04-22

On today's Local News Hour, Sean Higgins covers Leslie Thatcher. His guests include: (07:46) PCFD Chief Bob Zanetti joins to talk about the new Deer Valley fire station, (21:08) Park City Manager Matt Dias has a preview of this week's city council meeting and (40:38) Summit Community Garden Executive Director Sloane Johnson has a gardens update.

(03:07) Smash and grab spree leaves trail of broken glass around town
(04:19) Candidates decry opponent’s appointment to Park City school board
(19:31) Utahns react to leaked draft of Supreme Court abortion decision

Local News Hour PC Fire DistrictPCFDBob ZanettiDeer Valley Fire StationPark City CouncilMatt DiasSummit Community GardenSloane Johnson
Sean Higgins
Sean Higgins covers all things Park City and is the Saturday Weekend Edition host at KPCW. Sean spent the first five years of his journalism career covering World Cup skiing for Ski Racing Media here in Utah and served as Senior Editor until January 2020. As Senior Editor, he managed the day-to-day news section of skiracing.com, as well as produced and hosted Ski Racing’s weekly podcast. During his tenure with Ski Racing Media, he was also a field reporter for NBC Sports, covering events in Europe.
