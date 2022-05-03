© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
State & Regional

Utahns react to leaked draft of Supreme Court abortion decision

KPCW | By Andrea Buchanan
Published May 3, 2022 at 2:37 PM MDT
image001.jpg
Utah Association of Planned Parenthood
/
Rally at the Utah State Capitol May 3rd at 5pm.

In response to the Supreme Court’s leaked document and anticipated ruling that would overturn Roe v. Wade, local pro-choice groups are gathering on the steps of Utah’s state capitol today in protest.

Planned Parenthood Association of Utah will hold a rally on the south steps of the State Capitol in Salt Lake City Tuesday at 5 o’clock. Local protesters said a carpool meet-up at the park and ride lot across from Ecker Middle school will begin gathering at 4:15.

The protest is one of many occurring around the country in the wake of an unofficial Supreme Court opinion that was made public Monday.

That document’s contents, written by Justice Samuel Alito, indicated that a majority of justices had informally voted to overturn Roe v. Wade. Tuesday, Chief Justice John Roberts announced an investigation into the source of the leak – and organizers in major cities planned rallies in protest.

On Twitter, Utah Senator Mike Lee praised Alito’s opinion and called it a well-written and well-reasoned draft. Senator Mitt Romney also said that he supports overturning Roe v. Wade.

In 2020 Utah passed SB 174, a so-called trigger law, which would make it a second-degree felony to get an abortion. The law will immediately take effect if Roe v. Wade is overturned.

The 2020 law provides exceptions for rape and incest, life of the mother, or if two doctors say the fetus has a lethal defect. Last month the state republican party proposed changes to its platform that would eliminate all those exceptions.

The leaked Supreme Court opinion sparked widespread protest online and on the steps of the Supreme Court in Washington D.C. Monday in support of Roe v. Wade. Shortly after Politico reported on the document, federal officers put up barricades around the Supreme Court.

State & Regional
Andrea Buchanan
Andrea moved to Park City in 2017 with two huskies, two kids and one husband… not in that order. Prior to working at KPCW, she spent decades in the entertainment industry – and racked up a few awards in the process for her work on “Behind the Music” and most recently for a film she produced for Lifetime, “Somebody’s Child: The Regina Louise Story.” She was featured on “Good Morning America” twice for her books which made best sellers lists in Dallas and Denver. She’s still hoping to write one that hits The New York Times list. She loves taking photos, loves the mountains, especially the fall, and is excited to be working with the amazing team at KPCW.
See stories by Andrea Buchanan