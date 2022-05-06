Local News Hour - May 6, 2022
Today, the Local News Hour is hosted by Michelle Deininger, covering Leslie Thatcher. Her guests include: (06:39) Heinrich Deters, trails & open space manager, and Chris Best, head coach of the Park City High School Mountain Bike Team share details on the upcoming bike swap, (22:35) Park City Councilmember Tana Toly recaps last night's meeting and (37:00) Heber Valley Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Dallin Koecher monthly update.
(04:55) Habitat Council allocates $4M from hunting, fishing license sales to habitat restoration and wildlife
(36:00) The Fire Safety Commitee in Pinebrook is hosting a wildfire safety and prevention event Saturday (tomorrow) from 10am-1pm at Pinebrook Park.
(48:35) Biden Administration is on tour after the passage of major infrastructure funding.