local_news_hour.jpg
Local News Hour

Local News Hour - May 6, 2022

Published May 6, 2022 at 10:13 AM MDT
LNH 05-06-22

Today, the Local News Hour is hosted by Michelle Deininger, covering Leslie Thatcher. Her guests include: (06:39) Heinrich Deters, trails & open space manager, and Chris Best, head coach of the Park City High School Mountain Bike Team share details on the upcoming bike swap, (22:35) Park City Councilmember Tana Toly recaps last night's meeting and (37:00) Heber Valley Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Dallin Koecher monthly update.

(04:55) Habitat Council allocates $4M from hunting, fishing license sales to habitat restoration and wildlife
(36:00) The Fire Safety Commitee in Pinebrook is hosting a wildfire safety and prevention event Saturday (tomorrow) from 10am-1pm at Pinebrook Park.
(48:35) Biden Administration is on tour after the passage of major infrastructure funding.

Local News Hour Heinrich DetersChris Bestbike swapPark City CouncilTana TolyHeber Valley Chamber of CommerceDallin Koecher
Michelle Deininger
Michelle, who joined KPCW in 2021, arrived in Utah in 2018 by way of Massachusetts, where the skiing was icy and the mosquitoes formidable. A former daily newspaper reporter and editor (at the Visalia Times-Delta in CA) and columnist (at The Cohasset Mariner in MA), Michelle has been a writer and editor for decades. She holds a journalism degree from CSU Fresno and has worked as a journalist, freelance writer and web content creator, reporting extensively on education and youth along with general assignment and breaking news.
See stories by Michelle Deininger