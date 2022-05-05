Habitat Council allocates $4M from hunting, fishing license sales to habitat restoration and wildlife

Sales of hunting and fishing licenses in Utah has soared in recent years. The Department of Wildlife Resources is allocating $4 million from those funds to fund nearly 100 habitat restoration projects this year.

DWR Habitat Conservation Coordinator Daniel Eddington said, QUOTE “Anyone who buys a hunting and fishing license helps fund many of the crucial habitat restoration projects that help to maintain fish and wildlife populations for future generations to enjoy.”

The DWR Habitat Council was created in 1995 by the Utah Legislature to provide funds to enhance, preserve and manage fish and wildlife habitat, and to improve hunting and fishing access.

The Habitat Council consists of eight members who act as an advisory board. Four are public representatives and four are DWR employees. They recommend which projects will receive the funds each year.

State wildlife officials said Wednesday that current projects include “high-priority” work such as improvements to the recently purchased Cinnamon Creek Wildlife Management Area. Other projects in the works are rebuilding irrigation diversions to connect fish from Blacksmith Fork and Logan rivers, a new spillway at Navajo Lake following recent dam failures and seeding more Aspen trees on Monroe Mountain.

