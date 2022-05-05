© 2022 KPCW

State & Regional

Habitat Council allocates $4M from hunting, fishing license sales to habitat restoration and wildlife

KPCW | By Andrea Buchanan
Published May 5, 2022 at 1:23 PM MDT
DWR-1.PNG
Courtesy of Utah Department Wildlife Resources
/

Habitat conservation is the beneficiary of hunters and anglers’ licenses to the tune of $4million.

Sales of hunting and fishing licenses in Utah has soared in recent years. The Department of Wildlife Resources is allocating $4 million from those funds to fund nearly 100 habitat restoration projects this year.

DWR Habitat Conservation Coordinator Daniel Eddington said, QUOTE “Anyone who buys a hunting and fishing license helps fund many of the crucial habitat restoration projects that help to maintain fish and wildlife populations for future generations to enjoy.”

The DWR Habitat Council was created in 1995 by the Utah Legislature to provide funds to enhance, preserve and manage fish and wildlife habitat, and to improve hunting and fishing access.

The Habitat Council consists of eight members who act as an advisory board. Four are public representatives and four are DWR employees. They recommend which projects will receive the funds each year.

State wildlife officials said Wednesday that current projects include “high-priority” work such as improvements to the recently purchased Cinnamon Creek Wildlife Management Area. Other projects in the works are rebuilding irrigation diversions to connect fish from Blacksmith Fork and Logan rivers, a new spillway at Navajo Lake following recent dam failures and seeding more Aspen trees on Monroe Mountain.

Andrea Buchanan
Andrea moved to Park City in 2017 with two huskies, two kids and one husband… not in that order. Prior to working at KPCW, she spent decades in the entertainment industry – and racked up a few awards in the process for her work on “Behind the Music” and most recently for a film she produced for Lifetime, “Somebody’s Child: The Regina Louise Story.” She was featured on “Good Morning America” twice for her books which made best sellers lists in Dallas and Denver. She’s still hoping to write one that hits The New York Times list. She loves taking photos, loves the mountains, especially the fall, and is excited to be working with the amazing team at KPCW.
