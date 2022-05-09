© 2022 KPCW

Local News Hour

Local News Hour - May 9, 2022

Published May 9, 2022 at 10:33 AM MDT
LNH 05-09-22

Sean Higgins covers Leslie Thatcher on today's Local News Hour. His guests include: (06:54) Summit County Health Department Director Phil Bondurant on May as Mental Health Month and more, (21:21) Snyderville Basin Recreation Trails and open space manager Matt Wagoner talks spring activities and (35:33) McPolin Principal Bob Edmiston talks about bike to work week and bike to school programs.

(02:34) As we're expecting an extreme fire season this year, military personnel helping contract airplanes drop fire retardant on wildfires will be crucial as this year.
(31:45) Park City Council delays Quinn’s Junction park and ride project “indefinitely”
(43:31) A West Jordan firm was cited for 6 ‘serious’ violations after a worker fell to his death in Summit County
(45:22) Park City spring open house and “Catch Up With Council” events are this week
(46:30) Summit County councilor: 'I don't need the Legislature giving me cover to make my decisions'

Sean Higgins
Sean Higgins covers all things Park City and is the Saturday Weekend Edition host at KPCW. Sean spent the first five years of his journalism career covering World Cup skiing for Ski Racing Media here in Utah and served as Senior Editor until January 2020. As Senior Editor, he managed the day-to-day news section of skiracing.com, as well as produced and hosted Ski Racing’s weekly podcast. During his tenure with Ski Racing Media, he was also a field reporter for NBC Sports, covering events in Europe.
See stories by Sean Higgins