Local News Hour - May 9, 2022
Ways To Subscribe
Sean Higgins covers Leslie Thatcher on today's Local News Hour. His guests include: (06:54) Summit County Health Department Director Phil Bondurant on May as Mental Health Month and more, (21:21) Snyderville Basin Recreation Trails and open space manager Matt Wagoner talks spring activities and (35:33) McPolin Principal Bob Edmiston talks about bike to work week and bike to school programs.
(02:34) As we're expecting an extreme fire season this year, military personnel helping contract airplanes drop fire retardant on wildfires will be crucial as this year.
(31:45) Park City Council delays Quinn’s Junction park and ride project “indefinitely”
(43:31) A West Jordan firm was cited for 6 ‘serious’ violations after a worker fell to his death in Summit County
(45:22) Park City spring open house and “Catch Up With Council” events are this week
(46:30) Summit County councilor: 'I don't need the Legislature giving me cover to make my decisions'