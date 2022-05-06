Summit County councilor: 'I don't need the Legislature giving me cover to make my decisions'

What a difference six months makes.

In November, Summit County Councilor Glenn Wright was accused by a fellow councilor of trying to “ram … through” a proposal to build 1,100 homes in Kimball Junction.

“To put it in perspective, if people remember, I was a major advocate for the project. And I think it could be a very positive development for the county,” said Wright, speaking to KPCW on Thursday. “Obviously, that was not a popular opinion for some parts of the population.”

As recently as December, Wright said Kimball Junction is the right location for the type of mixed-use, mostly residential project proposed by developers Dakota Pacific Real Estate.

But on Thursday, Wright said he would not support the project, and even suggested the council not show up to meetings to prevent a vote.

Bailey Edelstein / Summit County Summit County Councilor Glenn Wright

So what changed?

Wright still says the development idea is a “good proposal.” But he takes issue with what he sees as Dakota Pacific’s interference at the state Legislature. A bill passed in March requires the county to apply for a Housing and Transit Reinvestment Zone at Kimball Junction. An HTRZ, as it’s called, requires at least 39 housing units per acre in certain areas.

Wright said Utah Rep. Mike Schultz, the House Majority Leader, gave a presentation about that bill last week at a meeting of an association of Utah counties. Wright said he had a one-on-one conversation with Schultz about the aspects of the legislation that directly target Summit County.

“He said to me, ‘We were trying to give you guys cover,’" Wright said. "I don't need cover. I'm willing to make a difficult decision and stand by it. I think we all have to do what we think is right for the county. Some of us are going to vote, you know, could potentially vote for it, some (could) potentially vote against it. And I don't need the Legislature giving me cover to make my decisions.”

KPCW was unable to corroborate the contents of the conversation. Multiple attempts to contact Schultz, including through the home-building business his campaign website says he owns, were unsuccessful.

Wright said, rather than giving the political cover necessary for the unpopular decision to support the development, the bill turned his support into opposition.

He said the county is considering whether or not to comply with the requirement to apply for the HTRZ by the state-mandated deadline. If it doesn’t, it risks losing state transportation funding.

Summit County Manager Tom Fisher said that could include some or all of the $40 million the state recently awarded the county and the High Valley Transit District for projects including bus rapid transit to and from Kimball Junction.

Wright framed the decision whether to comply with the requirement as an opportunity to push back against state interference.

“That's a decision we have to make,” Wright said. “Is it more important to basically take a stand against this type of activity from the Legislature and forego potential state funds for transportation? Or take it and take the money?”

The first deadline the county faces is Oct. 1, the due date for a moderate income housing plan that must include an HTRZ.

