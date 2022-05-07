Park City spring open house and “Catch Up With Council” events are this week

On May 10, the public is invited to participate in Park City Municipal’s spring open house.

The event will focus on current and future projects like wildfire mitigation, trails, transportation, and the 3Kings Water Treatment Plant.

City staff and councilors will be on hand to meet residents and answer questions.

Councilor Tana Toly said will be manning a booth with other members of the council.

“I will actually have a table with myself and perhaps another city councilmember where you can come and chat with us,” she said.

Hosted on the Park City Library’s patio, refreshments and music will also be offered. Some heavy equipment the city uses will also be on display.

The city will also be hosting a “Catch Up With Council” event on Wednesday, May 11 with Mayor Nann Worel and Councilor Ryan Dickey at Alpine Distilling’s Pie Bar on Main Street.

A more informal event than the open house, residents are encouraged to give feedback and ask questions about whatever is on their mind.

Carpooling or taking public transit to both events are encouraged.

A link to more information can be found here, or people can email media@parkcity.org with questions.