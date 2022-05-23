© 2022 KPCW

Local News Hour

Local News Hour - May 23, 2022

Published May 23, 2022 at 10:28 AM MDT
LNH 05-23-22

On today's Local News Hour, host Leslie Thatcher's guests include: (10:26) Park City Historic Alliance Executive Director Ginger Wicks has an update from this month's HPCA board meeting, (22:01) Leadership class 28 members Kitty Friedman, Austin Lau and Cami Richardson talk about what they got out of the 5-day city tour to Boise and Sun Valley and (37:01) Park City Chamber Bureau CEO Jennifer Wesselhoff and the Chamber's Vice President of Events and Government Affairs Bob Kollar have a monthly update.

(03:23) PIO and Area Manager for the Department of Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands gives an update on the Flatline fire.

Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
