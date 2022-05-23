On today's Local News Hour, host Leslie Thatcher's guests include: (10:26) Park City Historic Alliance Executive Director Ginger Wicks has an update from this month's HPCA board meeting, (22:01) Leadership class 28 members Kitty Friedman, Austin Lau and Cami Richardson talk about what they got out of the 5-day city tour to Boise and Sun Valley and (37:01) Park City Chamber Bureau CEO Jennifer Wesselhoff and the Chamber's Vice President of Events and Government Affairs Bob Kollar have a monthly update.

