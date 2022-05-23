© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Kitty Friedman

  • City Tour leadership class 05-23-22
    Leadership Park City class tours Idaho cities, returns with some big ideas
    Leslie Thatcher
    Leadership class 28 members Austin Lau, Cami Richardson, and Kitty Friedman talk about what they got out of the 5-day city tour to Boise and Sun Valley.
  • LNH 05-23-22
    Local News Hour - May 23, 2022
    Leslie Thatcher
    On today's Local News Hour, host Leslie Thatcher's guests include: (10:26) Park City Historic Alliance Executive Director Ginger Wicks has an update from this month's HPCA board meeting, (22:01) Leadership class 28 members Kitty Friedman, Austin Lau and Cami Richardson talk about what they got out of the 5-day city tour to Boise and Sun Valley and (37:01) Park City Chamber Bureau CEO Jennifer Wesselhoff and the Chamber's Vice President of Events and Government Affairs Bob Kollar have a monthly update.