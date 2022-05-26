© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
local_news_hour.jpg
Local News Hour

Local News Hour - May 26, 2022

Published May 26, 2022 at 9:56 AM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
LNH 05-26-22

On today's Local News Hour, host Leslie Thatcher's guests include: (07:28) Summit County Council Member Doug Clyde recaps Wednesday's meeting, (24:24) Park City Board of Education candidate for District 4 Meredith Reed and (38:05) Marketing Director for the Utah Olympic Legacy Foundation Melanie Welch has details about the opening of the UOP summer season on Saturday.

(03:17) Class sizes take center stage in Park City school board race
(45:20) The man accused of providing the drugs that caused two teen fatal overdoses in 2016 is still in the Salt Lake County Jail.
(47:07) Wasatch Brew Pub secures bar license, DABC reports $41 million in April sales

Tags

Local News Hour Summit County CouncilDoug ClydePark City Board of EducationMeredith ReedUtah Olympic Legacy FoundationUtah Olympic ParkMelanie Welch
Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
See stories by Leslie Thatcher