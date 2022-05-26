Local News Hour - May 26, 2022
On today's Local News Hour, host Leslie Thatcher's guests include: (07:28) Summit County Council Member Doug Clyde recaps Wednesday's meeting, (24:24) Park City Board of Education candidate for District 4 Meredith Reed and (38:05) Marketing Director for the Utah Olympic Legacy Foundation Melanie Welch has details about the opening of the UOP summer season on Saturday.
(03:17) Class sizes take center stage in Park City school board race
(45:20) The man accused of providing the drugs that caused two teen fatal overdoses in 2016 is still in the Salt Lake County Jail.
(47:07) Wasatch Brew Pub secures bar license, DABC reports $41 million in April sales