© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
local_news_hour.jpg
Local News Hour

Local News Hour - May 27, 2022

Published May 27, 2022 at 10:04 AM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
LNH 05-27-22

On today's Local News Hour, host Leslie Thatcher's guests include: (10:06) Park City Girl Scout Lanie Pidwell and Summit Land Conservancy Stewardship Manager Brett Denney have details about Lanie's rock project in Round Valley, (19:20) Park City Councilmember Ryan Dickey has a recap of last night's meeting and (39:46) American Legion Member of Post 14 Glenn Wright has details on Monday’s Memorial Day Ceremony at the Park City Cemetery.

(06:40) Park City Planning Commission advances code changes for fractional home ownerships to city council
(45:16) Local Memorial Day events and traffic information
(47:28) Dumpster Days runs through Saturday at Recycle Utah

Tags

Local News Hour Girl ScoutsLanie PidwellBrett DenneyPark City CouncilRyan DickeyAmerican LegionMemorial DayGlenn Wright
Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
See stories by Leslie Thatcher