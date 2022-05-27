Local News Hour - May 27, 2022
On today's Local News Hour, host Leslie Thatcher's guests include: (10:06) Park City Girl Scout Lanie Pidwell and Summit Land Conservancy Stewardship Manager Brett Denney have details about Lanie's rock project in Round Valley, (19:20) Park City Councilmember Ryan Dickey has a recap of last night's meeting and (39:46) American Legion Member of Post 14 Glenn Wright has details on Monday’s Memorial Day Ceremony at the Park City Cemetery.
(06:40) Park City Planning Commission advances code changes for fractional home ownerships to city council
(45:16) Local Memorial Day events and traffic information
(47:28) Dumpster Days runs through Saturday at Recycle Utah