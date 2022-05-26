Dumpster Days runs through Saturday at Recycle Utah

Dumpster Days are back at Recycle Utah. For those large, bulky items you can’t fit into your weekly trash pickup, you can bring them to Recycle Utah Thursday through Saturday between 9 am and 4 pm.

Recycle Utah Executive Director Carolyn Wawra encourages everyone to show up before 3:30 because they’re closing the bins at 4. This can be a busy event she said, and you might have to wait your turn.

There will be two large bins – one is for green waste – that’s grass clippings and branches. If you’ve been pulling weeds, those need to be tied into a bag and sent to the landfill.

“The other bin is for large household trash items that don't fit in your curbside bin,” Wawra explained. “Think about this as like a broken rocking chair. Maybe like a basketball set that you're playing with. So big stuff, really not like you know not don't spring your household garbage for this. It's just kind of big stuff that doesn't fit in your curbside bin and you're kind of not sure what to do with it. We do take any opportunity if something shows up and it is recyclable, we set it back the other way into the center to recycle it. And some things like that would be maybe a plastic Adirondack chair, we can recycle that. So, we'll look through everything when you come. Things we do not take: we don't take any mattresses, tires, refrigerators or hazardous waste.”

The event is funded through contracts with both Park City and Summit County and is for residents only, so no business trash is accepted. If you miss this weekend, the next Dumpster Days will return June 24 and 25. Wawra also noted that the recycle center will be closed on Memorial Day.