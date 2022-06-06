© 2022 KPCW

Local News Hour

Local News Hour - June 6, 2022

Published June 6, 2022 at 10:24 AM MDT
LNH 06-06-22

On today's Local News Hour, host Leslie Thatcher's guests include: (05:28) Wasatch County Manager Dustin Grabau discusses a transit open house the county will hold as part of its process to bring public transportation to the county, (23:02) Summit County Sheriff Justin Martinez with an update on local law enforcement issues and (34:17) Author Dalton Gackle talks about his new book that will be released June 20: Images of America: Park City.

(02:25) Park City High School graduates over 400 students for the class of 2022
(31:59) Silly Sunday returns, vendors enjoy face-to-face interactions
(46:32) Statewide COVID-19 hospitalizations up 22% since last week

Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
