On today's Local News Hour, host Leslie Thatcher's guests include: (05:28) Wasatch County Manager Dustin Grabau discusses a transit open house the county will hold as part of its process to bring public transportation to the county, (23:02) Summit County Sheriff Justin Martinez with an update on local law enforcement issues and (34:17) Author Dalton Gackle talks about his new book that will be released June 20: Images of America: Park City.

