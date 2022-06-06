© 2022 KPCW

    Author Dalton Gackle highlights Park City's history in "Images of America" series
    Leslie Thatcher
    Author Dalton Gackle shares his new book that will be released June 20: Images of America: Park City.
    Local News Hour - June 6, 2022
    Leslie Thatcher
    On today's Local News Hour, host Leslie Thatcher's guests include: (05:28) Wasatch County Manager Dustin Grabau discusses a transit open house the county will hold as part of its process to bring public transportation to the county, (23:02) Summit County Sheriff Justin Martinez with an update on local law enforcement issues and (34:17) Author Dalton Gackle talks about his new book that will be released June 20: Images of America: Park City.