Local News Hour

Local News Hour - June 7, 2022

Published June 7, 2022 at 10:12 AM MDT
LNH 06-07-22

On today's Local News Hour, host Leslie Thatcher's guests include: (02:48) Summit County Manager Tom Fisher discusses the agenda for Wednesday's county council meeting, (22:38) UDOT Heber Valley Environmental Impact Study project manager Craig Hancock reveals the newest release of proposals to reduce traffic in Heber City and (35:10) Director of Summit Land Conservancy Cheryl Fox discusses open space issues.

(48:38) Primary ballots go out Tuesday, will arrive in mailboxes this week

Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
