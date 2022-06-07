-
On today's Local News Hour, host Leslie Thatcher's guests include: (02:48) Summit County Manager Tom Fisher discusses the agenda for Wednesday's county council meeting, (22:38) UDOT Heber Valley Environmental Impact Study project manager Craig Hancock reveals the newest release of proposals to reduce traffic in Heber City and (35:10) Director of Summit Land Conservancy Cheryl Fox discusses open space issues.