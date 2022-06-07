© 2022 KPCW

Craig Hancock

  • UDOT_Logo_CMYK.png
    UDOT narrows down options to move traffic out of downtown Heber City
    Leslie Thatcher
    UDOT Heber Valley Environmental Impact Study project manager Craig Hancock reveals the newest release of proposals to reduce traffic in Heber City. Last October, 13 concepts included bypass routes around Heber City and modifications to Main Street, and a shorter list of alternatives is expected Tuesday.
  • LNH 06-07-22
    Local News Hour - June 7, 2022
    Leslie Thatcher
    On today's Local News Hour, host Leslie Thatcher's guests include: (02:48) Summit County Manager Tom Fisher discusses the agenda for Wednesday's county council meeting, (22:38) UDOT Heber Valley Environmental Impact Study project manager Craig Hancock reveals the newest release of proposals to reduce traffic in Heber City and (35:10) Director of Summit Land Conservancy Cheryl Fox discusses open space issues.