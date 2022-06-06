Primary ballots go out Tuesday, will arrive in mailboxes this week

According to Summit County Clerk Eve Furse, ballots should arrive this week and early next week.

Election day is June 28, and early in-person voting is June 23, 24, 25, and 27.

Several Republican primary races and two school board races are on Summit County primary ballots. Registered Republicans will have a chance to choose among three U.S. Senate candidates: Becky Edwards, Ally Isom, and incumbent Mike Lee.

The U.S. House of Representatives District 1 Republican Primary race is between Tina Cannon, Andrew Badger, and incumbent Blake Moore.

Chris Herrod and John Curtis compete for the U.S. House of Representatives District 3 Republican nomination.

Utah House district four, representing Summit County, is a two-way Republican primary between Raelene Blocker and Kera Birkeland.

Winners of primary elections progress to the general election in November.

School board elections are non-partisan; seat four in Park City and seat five in South Summit have three-way primary races for their school board seats. All registered voters can participate in those primaries. In November, the top two vote-getters in those races will face off.

In Wasatch County, only registered Republicans will receive primary ballots for U.S. Senate district 1 and U.S. House District 3. Wasatch County school board positions seat four and five are both uncontested.

There are no Democratic primary races in Summit or Wasatch County this cycle.

Voting districts have changed in some areas due to state legislative redistricting. New district boundaries take effect this election cycle. You can check your current district here. County clerks can also answer voter questions.

New voters in Utah can register up to 10 days before the election to receive mail-in ballots.

Go to Utah.gov or county websites to learn more about the primary election on June 28.

