Local News Hour - June 15, 2022

On today's Local News Hour, host Leslie Thatcher's guests include: (09:13) Park City Manager Matt Dias and Park City Water Quality and Treatment manager Michelle De Haan have a preview of this week's city council meeting, (29:10) Snyderville Basin Water Reclamation Executive Director Mike Luers with a monthly update and (37:30) Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Shellie Barus and Development Director Joanna Mueller have details about the upcoming Habitat Overall Ball and online auction.
