© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
local_news_hour.jpg
Local News Hour

Local News Hour - June 15, 2022

Published June 15, 2022 at 11:18 AM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
LNH 06-15-22

On today's Local News Hour, host Leslie Thatcher's guests include: (09:13) Park City Manager Matt Dias and Park City Water Quality and Treatment manager Michelle De Haan have a preview of this week's city council meeting, (29:10) Snyderville Basin Water Reclamation Executive Director Mike Luers with a monthly update and (37:30) Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Shellie Barus and Development Director Joanna Mueller have details about the upcoming Habitat Overall Ball and online auction.

(02:41) Midway man among group arrested in Idaho near Pride event
(05:58) Heber City 11-year-old receives citizen awards for saving sister from drowning

Tags

Local News Hour Park City CouncilMatt DiasMichelle De HaanSnyderville Basin Water Reclamation DistrictMike LuersHabitat For HumanityShellie BarusJoanna Mueller
Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
See stories by Leslie Thatcher