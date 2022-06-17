Local News Hour | June 16, 2022

On today's Local News Hour, host Leslie Thatcher's guests include: (7:26) Mountainlands Community Housing Ex. Director Pat Matheson and winner of the Bob Wells Affordable Housing Award Tim Henney as they talk about the progress being made to build more affordable housing, (27:23) Park City Mayor Nann Worel has a recap of last night's meeting, (42:12) and Ex. Director Jocelyn Scudder and Andrea Zavala, Community Inclusion & Engagement Coordinator with the Park City Summit County Arts Council preview the Latino Arts Festival.
