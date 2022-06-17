© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
local_news_hour.jpg
Local News Hour

Local News Hour | June 16, 2022

Published June 17, 2022 at 11:56 AM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
LNH 06-17-22 (2).png

On today's Local News Hour, host Leslie Thatcher's guests include: (7:26) Mountainlands Community Housing Ex. Director Pat Matheson and winner of the Bob Wells Affordable Housing Award Tim Henney as they talk about the progress being made to build more affordable housing, (27:23) Park City Mayor Nann Worel has a recap of last night's meeting, (42:12) and Ex. Director Jocelyn Scudder and Andrea Zavala, Community Inclusion & Engagement Coordinator with the Park City Summit County Arts Council preview the Latino Arts Festival.

Tags

Local News Hour Mountainlands Community HousingPat MathesonBob Wellsaffordable housingTim HenneyNann WorelCity Council MeetingJocelyn ScudderAndrea ZavalaPark City Summit County Arts CouncilLatino Arts Festival
Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
See stories by Leslie Thatcher