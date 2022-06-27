© 2022 KPCW

Local News Hour - June 27, 2022

Published June 27, 2022 at 10:24 AM MDT
On today's Local News Hour host Leslie Thatcher's guest include: (5:56) Park City Historic Alliance Executive Director Ginger Wicks has an update from this month's HPCA board meeting, new event parking rates and this year’s cocktail contest, (15:42) Planned Parenthood of Utah Chief Executive Officer and President Karrie Galloway talks about the practical implications for a woman facing an unwanted pregnancy now that Utah's trigger law goes into effect following the Supreme Court overturning Roe v Wade, the five-decade-old decision that guaranteed a woman’s right to obtain an abortion and (32:48) Park City Chamber Bureau Vice President of Communications Dan Howard takes a look back at our record-setting season and a look ahead at the summer season and next winter.

(2:55) Primary election day is Tuesday, mail-in ballots are trickling in, and early voting has begun
(45:05) Man airlifted to hospital after head-on collision with 18-wheeler
( 46:49) Park City Council delays action on fractional ownership ordinance

