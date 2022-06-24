Primary election day is Tuesday, mail-in ballots are trickling in, and early voting has begun

Ballots were mailed to Summit County and Wasatch County registered voters earlier this month. In-person voting began Thursday, and after Tuesday, June 28, candidates in local primaries will know who is going to be on the general election ballot in November.

In the Wasatch Back, Utah Republicans are holding primaries for a few federal seats and state offices. There are also a handful of races for local school boards and county councils.

For those who haven’t registered to vote, it’s not too late. Anyone with proof of identity and current residency can register when they vote at the early voting sites, or on election day.

Mail-in ballots must be postmarked by Monday, June 27. Summit County Clerk Evelyn Furse advises voters to pay attention to the deadlines.

“So, if anybody is taking their ballot to the post office on Monday, they should make sure to see it postmarked to make sure it actually gets a postmark for that day," Furse said. "If they are concerned about getting the postmark or they miss that time, they can put it in a ballot box at any of the drop box [locations] in the county before 8 p.m. on the 28th.”

There are seven ballot drop box locations throughout Summit County. A list can be found here. Ballots can be dropped off any time of the day or night until 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Early voting locations in Summit County are at the Richins Building at Kimball Junction and the Summit County clerk’s office in Coalville.

Wasatch County has one drop box, and early voting is available at the county clerk’s office at 25 N. Main in Heber City.

Both Wasatch and Summit counties have tested their voting systems using a state-mandated logic and accuracy test. Furse said 10 people attended the Summit County testing session.

Furse said on Friday none of the election workers had received negative comments or threats. She added that people often ask questions about the accuracy of the county’s voting systems.

“We try and let them know about the different safety measures we have in place to ensure that there is no election fraud. Make sure each ballot has an individual identification number so that it can't be replicated. Doing the logic and accuracy testing on the equipment to make sure it's programmed correctly and reads the ballots correctly. We did our best to answer those questions,” she said. “They went away with more understanding of what our process was, and they were grateful for that.”

