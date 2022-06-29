© 2022 KPCW

Local News Hour

Local News Hour | June 29, 2022

Published June 29, 2022 at 9:41 AM MDT
On today's Local News Hour, host Leslie Thatcher's guest include: (06:45) Canyons Village Management Association Planning and Operations Manager John Simmons with details on the 3-day Forum Fest starting Friday, (25:33) Eat Awesome Things' Meaghan Miller-Gitlin and Charlene Rodriguez with discussion on their Women's Giving Fund proposal, and (37:21) Bets Connor Pott, one of the original band members of Dr. Bob's, with details on the band’s two upcoming shows celebrating their 40th anniversary.

Tags

Local News Hour Canyons Resort Village Management AssociationJohn SimmonsEATS Park CityMeaghan Miller-GitlinCharlene RodriguezBets Connor PottDr Bob
