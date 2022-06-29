Local News Hour | June 29, 2022

On today's Local News Hour, host Leslie Thatcher's guest include: (06:45) Canyons Village Management Association Planning and Operations Manager John Simmons with details on the 3-day Forum Fest starting Friday, (25:33) Eat Awesome Things' Meaghan Miller-Gitlin and Charlene Rodriguez with discussion on their Women's Giving Fund proposal, and (37:21) Bets Connor Pott, one of the original band members of Dr. Bob's, with details on the band’s two upcoming shows celebrating their 40th anniversary.
