Local News Hour

Local News Hour | July 15, 2022

Published July 15, 2022 at 10:09 AM MDT
On today's Local News Hour host Leslie Thatcher speaks with: (5:14) Steve Tassler board member for the Prospector Square property owners association has details about Saturday's neighborhood appreciation party, (20:12) Park City Councilmember Tana Toly has a recap of last night's meeting and (35:48) Wasatch County School Superintendent Paul Sweat and board member Cory Holmes talk about last night’s meeting. The board was considering approving $150 million in lease revenue bonds.

(3:01) Mountain Trails Foundation weekly trails report
(14:36) Wasatch County law enforcement looking for 'armed and dangerous' homicide suspect
(15:54) 26-year-old woman arrested in Wanship drug bust
(17:27) Park City's newest trail dedicated in honor of Cyndi Schwandt

Local News Hour Prospector Square Property Owners AssociationSteve TasslerPark City City CouncilTana TolyWasatch County School DistrictPaul SweatCory Holmes
Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
