Local News Hour | July 15, 2022
Ways To Subscribe
On today's Local News Hour host Leslie Thatcher speaks with: (5:14) Steve Tassler board member for the Prospector Square property owners association has details about Saturday's neighborhood appreciation party, (20:12) Park City Councilmember Tana Toly has a recap of last night's meeting and (35:48) Wasatch County School Superintendent Paul Sweat and board member Cory Holmes talk about last night’s meeting. The board was considering approving $150 million in lease revenue bonds.
(3:01) Mountain Trails Foundation weekly trails report
(14:36) Wasatch County law enforcement looking for 'armed and dangerous' homicide suspect
(15:54) 26-year-old woman arrested in Wanship drug bust
(17:27) Park City's newest trail dedicated in honor of Cyndi Schwandt