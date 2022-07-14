© 2022 KPCW

Wasatch County law enforcement looking for 'armed and dangerous' homicide suspect

KPCW | By Ben Lasseter
Published July 14, 2022 at 2:26 PM MDT
A suspect in a Heber City homicide is at large, and the Wasatch Back Major Crimes Force warns the public he should be considered armed and dangerous.

A suspect in a Heber City homicide is at large, and the Wasatch Back Major Crimes Force warns the public he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Law enforcement is looking for 35-year-old Michael Grant Asman. A joint release from Heber City Police and the Wasatch County Sheriff described him as 5 feet 6 inches tall, 195 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes.

The release said he may be driving a white 2005 Chevrolet pickup truck with license plate T287M.

According to the Heber City Police Department, a suspect in a homicide in Heber City Thursday who is on the loose may be driving a white 2005 Chevrolet pickup truck with license plate T287M.

The homicide under investigation was discovered in Heber Thursday morning around 10 a.m.

According to police, Asman is the boyfriend of a Heber City woman who was found dead. When the woman didn’t show up for work Thursday morning, her co-worker drove to her house and found her on the floor.

Police didn't provide any further details about her death.

Anyone who may have seen Asman or the white Chevrolet is asked to call the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office at 435-654-1411.

Ben Lasseter
Ben Lasseter reports for KPCW in Wasatch County. Before moving to Heber City, Ben worked in Manti as a general assignment newspaper reporter and editor.
