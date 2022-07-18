© 2022 KPCW

Local News Hour

Local News Hour | July 18, 2022

Published July 18, 2022 at 10:49 AM MDT
On today's Local News Hour host Leslie Thatcher's guest include: (5:35) Park City Trails and Open Space Manager Heinrich Deters, Dave Telian owner of Alpine Forestry and Corrina Marshall from The Ember Alliance talk about wildfire risk assessment, (25:04) Youth Sports Alliance Executive Director Emily Fisher and newly hired Development Director Ashley Laakso with details about upcoming fundraisering efforts for the alliance and (34:27) Snyderville Basin Recreation Director Dana Jones has a monthly update.

(3:03) Wasatch County school board approves $150 million in bonds for new high school
(43:20) Wanship fire burns 40 acres, causes brief evacuations
(44:20) County attorney says abuse in PCSD lawsuit unsubstantiated; no criminal charges coming
(46:41) Janna Young appointed as interim Summit County manager

Local News Hour Park City TrailsHeinrich DetersDavid Telian Corrina MarshallWildfire PreventionYouth Sports AllianceEmily FisherAshley LaaksoSnyderville Basin Recreation DistrictDana Jones
Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
