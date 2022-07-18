Local News Hour | July 18, 2022
Ways To Subscribe
On today's Local News Hour host Leslie Thatcher's guest include: (5:35) Park City Trails and Open Space Manager Heinrich Deters, Dave Telian owner of Alpine Forestry and Corrina Marshall from The Ember Alliance talk about wildfire risk assessment, (25:04) Youth Sports Alliance Executive Director Emily Fisher and newly hired Development Director Ashley Laakso with details about upcoming fundraisering efforts for the alliance and (34:27) Snyderville Basin Recreation Director Dana Jones has a monthly update.
(3:03) Wasatch County school board approves $150 million in bonds for new high school
(43:20) Wanship fire burns 40 acres, causes brief evacuations
(44:20) County attorney says abuse in PCSD lawsuit unsubstantiated; no criminal charges coming
(46:41) Janna Young appointed as interim Summit County manager