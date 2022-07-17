Sunday 6:45 p.m.: Structure fire in Wanship is "growing rapidly"

According to @UtahFire Info, the structure fire in Wanship was first reported about 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon. Crews from @NorthSummitFire and @ParkCityFireDistrict responded. Two hours later, the fire - named the "Wanship Hill" fire had grown to an estimated 40 acres and was "growing rapidly." Another six to ten structures are threatened. Multiple resources are on scene. KPCW will have more information as it becomes available.