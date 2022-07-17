© 2022 KPCW

Sunday 6:45 p.m.: Structure fire in Wanship is "growing rapidly"

KPCW | By Leslie Thatcher
Published July 17, 2022 at 6:52 PM MDT
wanship hill fire .jpeg
North Summit Fire District
/
The structure fire was first reported at about 4 p.m. Sunday. It has quickly grown to an estimated 40 acre fire

What started as a structure fire Sunday afternoon has grown to an estimated 40 acre fire and other structures are now threatened.

According to @UtahFire Info, the structure fire in Wanship was first reported about 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon. Crews from @NorthSummitFire and @ParkCityFireDistrict responded. Two hours later, the fire - named the "Wanship Hill" fire had grown to an estimated 40 acres and was "growing rapidly." Another six to ten structures are threatened. Multiple resources are on scene. KPCW will have more information as it becomes available.

