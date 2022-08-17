© 2022 KPCW

Local News Hour

Local News Hour | August 17, 2022

Published August 17, 2022 at 9:33 AM MDT
On today's Local News Hour, host Leslie Thatcher's guests include: (06:46) Snyderville Basin Water Reclamation Executive Director Mike Luers who has an update on the East Canyon expansion project., (21:26) One Book One Community Author Jess Walter of The Cold Millions, Park City Adult Services Librarian Kate Mapp and Summit County Library Director Dan Compton have details about next week's One Book One Community discussion, and (38:40) Park City Board of Realtors CEO Jamie Johnson and Mountainlands Community Housing Executive Director Pat Matheson have details on a fundraiser for affordable housing.

