Local News Hour | August 26, 2022
On today's Local News Hour, host Leslie Thatcher's guests are: (11:42) Park City Ski and Snowboard Director of Events and Community Engagement Adam Loomis and Cross County Director Emma Garrard have details about the fall trail series, (22:08) Park City Trails and Open Space Manager Heinrich Deters and David Telian, owner of Alpine Forestry, talk about the Treasure Wildfire project, and (38:15) Utah Open Lands Executive Director Wendy Fisher highlights recent open space conservation including 300 acres at Sundance.
(2:05) Mountain Trails Foundation's weekly trails report
(5:54) Miners football broadcaster begins 20th season calling games on KPCW
(9:18) Hundreds of cyclists to race at Soldier Hollow in Wasatch All Road