© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
local_news_hour.jpg
Local News Hour

Local News Hour | August 26, 2022

Published August 26, 2022 at 10:09 AM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
LNH 08-26-22.png

On today's Local News Hour, host Leslie Thatcher's guests are: (11:42) Park City Ski and Snowboard Director of Events and Community Engagement Adam Loomis and Cross County Director Emma Garrard have details about the fall trail series, (22:08) Park City Trails and Open Space Manager Heinrich Deters and David Telian, owner of Alpine Forestry, talk about the Treasure Wildfire project, and (38:15) Utah Open Lands Executive Director Wendy Fisher highlights recent open space conservation including 300 acres at Sundance.

(2:05) Mountain Trails Foundation's weekly trails report
(5:54) Miners football broadcaster begins 20th season calling games on KPCW
(9:18) Hundreds of cyclists to race at Soldier Hollow in Wasatch All Road

Tags

Local News Hour Adam LoomisPark City Ski and SnowboardPark City TrailsHeinrich DetersDavid TelianAlpine ForestryUtah Open LandsWendy FisherEmma Garrard
Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
See stories by Leslie Thatcher