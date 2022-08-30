Local News Hour | August 30, 2022

On today's Local News Hour host Leslie Thatcer's guests are: (2:10) Interim Summit County Manager Janna Young discussing the agenda for Wednesday's county council meeting, (21:40) Preserve Midway president Lori Stone has details about the upcoming Volksmarch and (33:53) Park City Fire District Marshal Mike Owens has details on the last of the chipping opportunities this season.
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.