Thousands to visit Midway for Swiss Days — but no pets

What began as a small, community fall festival has grown to one of Utah’s biggest annual events. Midway Mayor Celeste Johnson says the town’s tradition of gathering with food, art and handmade goods vendors dates back more than 75 years.

“The community volunteerism is what makes this event happen and makes this event so successful,” Johnson says. “It's an exciting and fun weekend.”

Midway Boosters are the organizers. The town square will have about 185 art and craft booths, surrounded by food stations, including in the Swiss-German style. Downtown businesses will also set up their own booths.

Local volunteers run food booths, which will only accept cash. Proceeds are split between funding future Swiss Days and the humanitarian fund of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Johnson expects people to visit from all over Utah, neighboring states and maybe even from outside the region.

“It's a crowd; it's wild and crazy, and we embrace it wholeheartedly,” he says.

There will be satellite parking and shuttles near 500 East on Main Street and 800 North on River Road.

A new rule this year prohibits pets, and Johnson says that will be enforced for people’s safety in the large crowds.

A link to more information can be found at midwayswissdays.org.

