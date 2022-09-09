Local News Hour | September 9, 2022
Ways To Subscribe
On today's Local News Hour, host Leslie Thatcher's guests include: (8:37) South Summit School District Superintendent Greg Maughn who has an update from this month's board meeting, (22:36) Open Snow Meteorologist Sam Collentine who has a look ahead at the 2022-23 winter forecast, and (36:06) Volunteer Coordinator for Park City's 9/11 National Day of Service Bruce Hough has details about how to participate.
(2:11) Mountain Trails Foundation's Lora Smith with the weekly trails report
(5:05) Pacific Group Resorts wins bid to buy Jay Peak inNorthern Vermont
(33:21) Habitat for Humanity dedicates new home in Silver Creek Village
(48:22) Alterra acquires Park City-based Ski Butlers