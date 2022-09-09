© 2022 KPCW

Local News Hour

Local News Hour | September 9, 2022

Published September 9, 2022 at 12:00 PM MDT
On today's Local News Hour, host Leslie Thatcher's guests include: (8:37) South Summit School District Superintendent Greg Maughn who has an update from this month's board meeting, (22:36) Open Snow Meteorologist Sam Collentine who has a look ahead at the 2022-23 winter forecast, and (36:06) Volunteer Coordinator for Park City's 9/11 National Day of Service Bruce Hough has details about how to participate.

(2:11) Mountain Trails Foundation's Lora Smith with the weekly trails report
(5:05) Pacific Group Resorts wins bid to buy Jay Peak inNorthern Vermont
(33:21) Habitat for Humanity dedicates new home in Silver Creek Village
(48:22) Alterra acquires Park City-based Ski Butlers

Local News Hour South SummitGreg MaughnSam CollentineWeather ForecastPark City's 9/11 National Day of ServiceBruce Hough
Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
