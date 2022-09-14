© 2022 KPCW

Local News Hour

Local News Hour | September 14, 2022

Published September 14, 2022 at 10:53 AM MDT
On today's Local News Hour, host Leslie Thatcher's guests are: (06:09) Summit County behavioral health director Aaron Newman and Mental Health Alliance director Linda Graves, explaining the final town hall meeting and the future of behavioral health strategy in the county, (20:44) Park City Municipal Emergency Program Manager Mike McComb and Community Engagement Manager Linda Jager, with information about the evacuation exercise happening September 28th, and (34:56) Park City photographers Dave Winegar and Amy Eskind sharing highlights from their wins at the Utah State Fair photography competition.

Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
