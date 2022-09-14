Local News Hour | September 14, 2022

On today's Local News Hour, host Leslie Thatcher's guests are: (06:09) Summit County behavioral health director Aaron Newman and Mental Health Alliance director Linda Graves, explaining the final town hall meeting and the future of behavioral health strategy in the county, (20:44) Park City Municipal Emergency Program Manager Mike McComb and Community Engagement Manager Linda Jager, with information about the evacuation exercise happening September 28th, and (34:56) Park City photographers Dave Winegar and Amy Eskind sharing highlights from their wins at the Utah State Fair photography competition.
