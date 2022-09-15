© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
local_news_hour.jpg
Local News Hour

Local News Hour | September 15, 2022

Published September 15, 2022 at 12:06 PM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
LNH 09-15-22 (1).png

On today's Local News Hour, host Leslie Thatcher's guests are: (11:22) Summit County Council Member Roger Armstrong, who recaps Wednesday's meeting, (27:55) then Ski Butlers founder and owner Bryn Carey talks about selling his business to Alterra Mountain Company, (39:06) and finishing the hour is the Executive Director of Christian Center of Park City, Rob Harter, with details on this weekend’s Hike for Hunger.

Tags

Local News Hour Roger ArmstrongSummit County CouncilSki ButlersBryn CarreyAlterra Mountain CompanyRob HarterChristian Center of Park CityHike For Hunger
Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
See stories by Leslie Thatcher