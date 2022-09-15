Local News Hour | September 15, 2022

On today's Local News Hour, host Leslie Thatcher's guests are: (11:22) Summit County Council Member Roger Armstrong, who recaps Wednesday's meeting, (27:55) then Ski Butlers founder and owner Bryn Carey talks about selling his business to Alterra Mountain Company, (39:06) and finishing the hour is the Executive Director of Christian Center of Park City, Rob Harter, with details on this weekend’s Hike for Hunger.
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.