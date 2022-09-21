Local News Hour | September 21, 2022

Today on the Local News Hour, host Leslie Thatcher's guests include: (03:35) Snyderville Basin Water Reclamation Executive Director Mike Luers with a monthly water update, (23:35) Park Record Publisher Andy Bernhard who is retiring after a 36 year career at the local paper, and (42:12) Woodward Program Manager Jared Dangerfield has details about this weekend's Wheelchair Palooza.
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.