Local News Hour

Local News Hour | October 4, 2022

Published October 4, 2022 at 10:16 AM MDT
On today's Local News Hour, host Leslie Thatcher's guests are: (5:19) PCHS parents Kathy Pratchett and Diane Livingston make the case for why they're not comfortable having 9th graders read what they say are sexually explicit novels like "The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian." Then (25:16) PC Reads Executive Director Elissa Aten and certified advocate Courtney Opdyke have details about Thursday's community event: Teaching (and Learning) Reading IS Rocket Science. Finishing the hour is (35:45) Director of Summit Land Conservancy Cheryl Fox explains the latest on the protection of Iron Mountain.  

(2:03) As winter approaches, Richardson Flat seen as short-term parking answer
(46:49) Heber Council votes on future building heights
(49:06) Open house offers updates on Park City construction

Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
