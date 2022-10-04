Local News Hour | October 4, 2022
On today's Local News Hour, host Leslie Thatcher's guests are: (5:19) PCHS parents Kathy Pratchett and Diane Livingston make the case for why they're not comfortable having 9th graders read what they say are sexually explicit novels like "The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian." Then (25:16) PC Reads Executive Director Elissa Aten and certified advocate Courtney Opdyke have details about Thursday's community event: Teaching (and Learning) Reading IS Rocket Science. Finishing the hour is (35:45) Director of Summit Land Conservancy Cheryl Fox explains the latest on the protection of Iron Mountain.
(2:03) As winter approaches, Richardson Flat seen as short-term parking answer
(46:49) Heber Council votes on future building heights
(49:06) Open house offers updates on Park City construction