Open house offers updates on Park City construction

An open house hosted by Park City government offers residents news on what’s being built and planned around town.

At Park City Municipal’s Fall Projects and Programs Open House, city leaders will present information and speak one-on-one with residents.

“This is many departments from around the city, just discussing current programs and projects within the city,” said Jenny Diersen, Park City economic programs manager. “We just really want people to come out and hang out and learn about what we have going on and give us feedback.”

Some topics up for discussion include the 3Kings water treatment facility, the Homestake affordable housing project and neighborhood traffic mitigation.

The open house is happening on the Park City Library patio Tuesday from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Visit parkcity.org for more on the event.

