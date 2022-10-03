© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Park City

Open house offers updates on Park City construction

KPCW | By Ben Lasseter
Published October 3, 2022 at 11:53 AM MDT
Homestake.jpg
Michelle Deininger
/
KPCW
At Tuesday's open house, city planners will speak to residents about what will happen in the future at sites like the Homestake lot.

Do you have questions about ongoing or future projects in Park City? An open house on Tuesday may have answers.

An open house hosted by Park City government offers residents news on what’s being built and planned around town.

At Park City Municipal’s Fall Projects and Programs Open House, city leaders will present information and speak one-on-one with residents.

“This is many departments from around the city, just discussing current programs and projects within the city,” said Jenny Diersen, Park City economic programs manager. “We just really want people to come out and hang out and learn about what we have going on and give us feedback.”

Some topics up for discussion include the 3Kings water treatment facility, the Homestake affordable housing project and neighborhood traffic mitigation.

The open house is happening on the Park City Library patio Tuesday from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Visit parkcity.org for more on the event.

Park City
Ben Lasseter
Ben Lasseter reports for KPCW in Wasatch County. Before moving to Heber City, Ben worked in Manti as a general assignment newspaper reporter and editor.
See stories by Ben Lasseter
Related Content