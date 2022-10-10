© 2022 KPCW

Local News Hour

Local News Hour | October 10, 2022

Published October 10, 2022 at 10:44 AM MDT
On today's Local News Hour : (5:31) Summit County Health Dept. Director Phil Bondurant talks flu shots and COVID-19 boosters, (17:29) Outgoing Park City School District Business Administrator Todd Hauber discusses his tenure and why he's leaving and (31:56) Snyderville Basin Recreation Director Dana Jones explains how she's working to get enough lifeguards to meet community pool needs.

(1:58) Groundbreaking held for Heber Valley Utah Temple
(15:57) Inflation, abortion and marijuana divide candidates for Utah’s 3rd Congressional District
(44:04) Park City finishes off regular season 7-2, while South Summit closes in on a perfect season
(46:30) 15 mph speed limits are coming to Park City’s historic district

