Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Local News Hour

Local News Hour | October 11, 2022

Published October 11, 2022 at 10:46 AM MDT
On today's Local News Hour, host Leslie Thatcher's guests include: (2:01 ) Interim Summit County Manager Janna Young who discusses the agenda for Wednesday's county council meeting, then (23:22) Workparent author Daisy Dowling and HIVE co-founders Perry Hardy and Joanna Kahn discuss Dowling's visit to Park City for two workshops to coach working parents, and finishing the hour is (37:51) new General Manager and COO of Deer Valley Resort Todd Bennett who introduces himself to the community.

Local News Hour Janna YoungSummit County CouncilDaisy DowlingPerry HardyJoanna KahnHIVEWorkparentDeer ValleyTodd Bennett
Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
