Local News Hour

Local News Hour | October 13, 2022

Published October 13, 2022 at 11:31 AM MDT
Today on the Local News Hour : (5:11) Alli Eroh, Director of Community Engagement for Utah Open Lands discusses restoration and reseeding efforts at Bonanza Flat, and why not all trails are created equal. (18:29 ) Park City Municipal Trails and Open Space Manager Heinrich Deters and Basin Recreation District Trails and Open Space Manager Phares Gines discuss the rules for hunters on public lands. (36:48) Executive Director of Christian Center of Park City Rob Harter has an update on the fall programs, including the coat drive and talks about the number of seasonal workers coming to town and how the Christian Center is helping them.

(2:23 ) Basin Rec proposing 19.9% tax increase for 2023
(13:45) Park City High School mountain biker racks up first place finishes
(16:10 ) New Wasatch County school board write-in candidate supports less spending
(34:41) Free lecture at the historic Echo Church on Saturday
(44:14) Brush mulching reduces wildfire, water contamination risk
(45:37) Snyderville Basin Planning commission delays decision on substance abuse treatment home

Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
