Local News Hour | October 13, 2022
Today on the Local News Hour : (5:11) Alli Eroh, Director of Community Engagement for Utah Open Lands discusses restoration and reseeding efforts at Bonanza Flat, and why not all trails are created equal. (18:29 ) Park City Municipal Trails and Open Space Manager Heinrich Deters and Basin Recreation District Trails and Open Space Manager Phares Gines discuss the rules for hunters on public lands. (36:48) Executive Director of Christian Center of Park City Rob Harter has an update on the fall programs, including the coat drive and talks about the number of seasonal workers coming to town and how the Christian Center is helping them.
(2:23 ) Basin Rec proposing 19.9% tax increase for 2023
(13:45) Park City High School mountain biker racks up first place finishes
(16:10 ) New Wasatch County school board write-in candidate supports less spending
(34:41) Free lecture at the historic Echo Church on Saturday
(44:14) Brush mulching reduces wildfire, water contamination risk
(45:37) Snyderville Basin Planning commission delays decision on substance abuse treatment home