Local News Hour | October 17, 2022
Today on the Local News Hour : (2:48) Sundance Institute Managing Director Betsy Wallace has details about the local passes and package sales that go on sale today and a preview of From the Collection films selected for the 2023 festival, (20:34) Park City school board District 5 candidate Nick Hill talks about why he is running, and (36:07) Park City Education Foundation Associate Director of Communications Jen Billow and Bright Futures College Program Manager Joana Acevedo talk about first-generation Park City students starting to graduate from college.
(18:04) Park City reclaims record at Shot Ski
(34:03) Nikola founder and Summit County resident Trevor Milton convicted in fraud trial
(48:47) Summit County Sheriff nominated for U.S. Marshal