Local News Hour

Local News Hour | October 19, 2022

Published October 19, 2022 at 10:32 AM MDT
On today's Local News Hour, host Michelle Deininger's guests are: (09:23) Summit County Council candidate Canice Harte discussing why he's running for the office, (25:57) then District 4 PC School board candidate Mandy Pomeroy talks about her campaign, (41:24) and finishing out the hour is Snyderville Basin Water Reclamation Executive Director Mike Luers with a monthly update.

02:59 - KPCW founder Blaire Feulner passes away Sunday October 16, 2022
05:12 - Incumbents, challengers face off in Park City school board debate
21:38 - Park City High School students talk mental health, hate speech, safety
39:44 - Money for Wasatch County buses could arrive on schedule

Michelle Deininger
Michelle, who joined KPCW in 2021, arrived in Utah in 2018 by way of Massachusetts, where the skiing was icy and the mosquitoes formidable. A former daily newspaper reporter and editor (at the Visalia Times-Delta in CA) and columnist (at The Cohasset Mariner in MA), Michelle has been a writer and editor for decades. She holds a journalism degree from CSU Fresno and has worked as a journalist, freelance writer and web content creator, reporting extensively on education and youth along with general assignment and breaking news.
