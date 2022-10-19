Local News Hour | October 19, 2022
Ways To Subscribe
On today's Local News Hour, host Michelle Deininger's guests are: (09:23) Summit County Council candidate Canice Harte discussing why he's running for the office, (25:57) then District 4 PC School board candidate Mandy Pomeroy talks about her campaign, (41:24) and finishing out the hour is Snyderville Basin Water Reclamation Executive Director Mike Luers with a monthly update.
02:59 - KPCW founder Blaire Feulner passes away Sunday October 16, 2022
05:12 - Incumbents, challengers face off in Park City school board debate
21:38 - Park City High School students talk mental health, hate speech, safety
39:44 - Money for Wasatch County buses could arrive on schedule