© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Mandy Pomeroy

  • Mandy Pomeroy
    Mandy Pomeroy's passion for education has led her to run for office
    Leslie Thatcher
    Park City Board of Education candidate for District 4 Mandy Pomeroy introduces herself to the community and why she’s running for public office.
  • LNH 05-24-22
    Local News Hour - May 24, 2022
    Leslie Thatcher
    On today's Local News Hour, host Leslie Thatcher's guests include: (03:55) Summit County Manager Tom Fisher previews the agenda for Wednesday's county council meeting, including an update on the Summit County Wind Farm development, (19:36) Park City Board of Education candidate for District 4 Mandy Pomeroy introduces herself to the community and why she’s running for public office and (37:44) Tee it Up Foundation Golf tournament organizers Marianne Goldthorpe and Lidia Di Lello have details about the annual event and how the community can participate in fighting cancer.