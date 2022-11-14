© 2022 KPCW

local_news_hour.jpg
Local News Hour

Local News Hour | November 14, 2022

Published November 14, 2022 at 11:31 AM MST
Doctors say don't delay getting the flu shot this year.
FatCamera
/
Getty Images
Doctors say don't delay getting the flu shot this year.

Park City Mountain lift mechanics to vote on unionization later this month (1:59)

Summit County Health Department Director Phil Bondurant shares flu forecast, urges shots and boosters (6:19)

Park City Mountain Vice President and COO Deirdre Walsh previewed the season opening Wednesday, including information on parking, housing and, of course, donuts. (23:28)

Park City Education President and CEO Abby McNulty has an update on programs offered by the foundation. (44:11)

Local News Hour Park City Community FoundationSummit County Health DepartmentPark City Mountain
Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
